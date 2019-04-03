Head to Head Contrast: ViaSat (VSAT) versus Technical Communications (TCCO)

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ViaSat and Technical Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViaSat $1.59 billion 3.00 -$67.30 million ($0.86) -91.88 Technical Communications $5.31 million 1.44 $100,000.00 N/A N/A

Technical Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ViaSat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Technical Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ViaSat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Technical Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ViaSat and Technical Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViaSat -4.62% -4.60% -2.43% Technical Communications 2.00% 3.21% 2.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ViaSat and Technical Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViaSat 2 1 4 0 2.29 Technical Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

ViaSat presently has a consensus target price of $69.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.05%. Given ViaSat’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ViaSat is more favorable than Technical Communications.

Risk and Volatility

ViaSat has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technical Communications has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Technical Communications beats ViaSat on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems. As of March 31, 2018, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 576,000 subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and network function virtualization. The company's Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. Viasat Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Facebook Inc. to enhance the deployment of high-speed Internet to communities worldwide. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD 4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk 8500 Internet protocol (IP)-based secure wireless phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The company's products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts.

