Head to Head Contrast: Nephros (NEPH) versus SurModics (SRDX)

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) and SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nephros and SurModics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A SurModics 0 0 3 0 3.00

SurModics has a consensus price target of $80.33, indicating a potential upside of 76.25%. Given SurModics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SurModics is more favorable than Nephros.

Risk and Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurModics has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of SurModics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of SurModics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and SurModics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -59.82% -67.24% -43.30% SurModics -1.84% 6.37% 4.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nephros and SurModics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $5.69 million 5.44 -$3.40 million N/A N/A SurModics $81.34 million 7.55 -$4.45 million $0.49 93.02

Nephros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SurModics.

Summary

SurModics beats Nephros on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; and hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in an hemodialysis treatment, as well as other disposables for use in the hemodiafiltration treatment process. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

