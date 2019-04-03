Head to Head Contrast: First Internet Bancorp (INBK) vs. MutualFirst Financial (MFSF)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and MutualFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $124.23 million 1.60 $21.90 million $2.50 7.87 MutualFirst Financial $99.27 million 2.60 $18.86 million $2.43 12.32

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MutualFirst Financial. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MutualFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MutualFirst Financial has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Internet Bancorp and MutualFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50 MutualFirst Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 70.73%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than MutualFirst Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of MutualFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of MutualFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and MutualFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 17.63% 8.79% 0.75% MutualFirst Financial 19.00% 10.62% 1.03%

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. MutualFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MutualFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MutualFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. MutualFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MutualFirst Financial beats First Internet Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, term, small installment, home improvement, home equity, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, www.firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life and other insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 27 full service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; and wealth management offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

