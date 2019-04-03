Head-To-Head Comparison: Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB) vs. Wellesley Bancorp (WEBK)

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) and Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Wellesley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhinebeck Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wellesley Bancorp $36.22 million 2.15 $5.99 million N/A N/A

Wellesley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rhinebeck Bancorp and Wellesley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wellesley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Wellesley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhinebeck Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Wellesley Bancorp 16.54% 9.74% 0.72%

Dividends

Wellesley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Rhinebeck Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Wellesley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Wellesley Bancorp beats Rhinebeck Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans. It also provides brokerage and financial planning services; and life insurance and investment products to individuals and businesses. It operates through 11 branch offices located in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York.

About Wellesley Bancorp

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it provides investment advisory services and remote capture products; and engages in buying, selling, and holding securities. As of December 31, 2017, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through executive offices and five full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Newton, and Boston; limited- hour branch service office in Needham, Massachusetts; and one full-service branch office in Newton Centre and Boston, as well as wealth management offices located in Wellesley. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

