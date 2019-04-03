Head-To-Head Comparison: Electrocore (ECOR) versus Its Competitors

Electrocore (NASDAQ: ECOR) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Electrocore to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Electrocore and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrocore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Electrocore Competitors 216 628 1222 56 2.53

Electrocore currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 249.59%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 17.85%. Given Electrocore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electrocore is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Electrocore and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrocore N/A N/A N/A Electrocore Competitors -126.85% -53.86% -20.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrocore and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electrocore $990,000.00 -$55.82 million -5.17 Electrocore Competitors $1.19 billion $88.53 million -8.72

Electrocore’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Electrocore. Electrocore is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Electrocore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electrocore beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Electrocore

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

