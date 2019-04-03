HB Fuller Co to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (FUL)

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for HB Fuller in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HB Fuller’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.64 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HB Fuller in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

FUL opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. HB Fuller has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $59.58.

In other news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $157,084.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 13,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $638,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

