Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Holdings Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 164,235 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James K. Scott sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $213,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $41.10.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $761.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.89 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 69.19%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

