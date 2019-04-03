Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony’s profits declined year over year in the first half of fiscal 2019, while sales increased. Harmony has a diverse portfolio of gold development projects spread across South Africa and PNG. The company is also making good progress in producing better quality gold ounces and reducing costs. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. Harmony’s high cost structure is another concern. Also, it is exposed to a volatile gold pricing environment. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

HMY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.11 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $1.80 on Monday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of -1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 1,125,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113,566 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,413,710 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 149,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

