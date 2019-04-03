Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Langen Mcalenn Forecasts

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) – Analysts at Langen Mcalenn reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

THG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.71 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

THG stock opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.70. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $104.59 and a 12 month high of $131.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, insider Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $836,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 5,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total transaction of $653,863.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,656.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,016,383. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 544.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 63,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

