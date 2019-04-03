Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $21.70 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $657.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 424,788 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 817,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 201,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,520,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 189,382 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,513,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 157,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,176,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

