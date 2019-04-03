Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 50,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,331,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after purchasing an additional 144,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,949,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,513,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,806,000 after acquiring an additional 157,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

HAFC stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $674.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. Raymond James downgraded Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

