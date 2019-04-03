Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Holdings Trimmed by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,866 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after buying an additional 49,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,520,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after buying an additional 189,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,949,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,513,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 157,316 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAFC. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

HAFC stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $674.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

