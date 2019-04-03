Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,894,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,708,000 after purchasing an additional 86,359 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $2,865,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $4,867,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

DFIN stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

