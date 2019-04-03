Hancock Whitney Corp Has $203,000 Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,827 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCTR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $15.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $95.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/hancock-whitney-corp-has-203000-holdings-in-victory-capital-holdings-inc-vctr.html.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.