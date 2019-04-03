Hammerson plc (HMSNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMSNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

