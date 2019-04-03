Halcon Resources (HK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Halcon Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

HK opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Halcon Resources has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $216.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 3.71.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Halcon Resources will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Halcon Resources by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 201,923 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Halcon Resources by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Halcon Resources by 287.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Halcon Resources by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 324,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halcon Resources by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

