Halcon Resources Corp (HK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HK. ValuEngine raised Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Capital One Financial lowered Halcon Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

Halcon Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. 202,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Halcon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $222.76 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 3.70.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Halcon Resources had a net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Halcon Resources will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 45,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 46,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 37,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47,574 shares in the last quarter.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.