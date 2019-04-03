Guardant Health (GH) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Guardant Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guardant Health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $90.64 million -$85.06 million -23.93 Guardant Health Competitors $1.13 billion $64.00 million -1.57

Guardant Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Guardant Health. Guardant Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Guardant Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 1 4 0 2.80 Guardant Health Competitors 176 632 741 46 2.41

Guardant Health presently has a consensus target price of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.21%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 15.01%. Given Guardant Health’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guardant Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health Competitors -108.16% -110.67% -32.96%

Summary

Guardant Health beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

