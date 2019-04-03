Guardant Health (GH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH):

4/3/2019 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2019 – Guardant Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

3/13/2019 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Guardant Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/28/2019 – Guardant Health had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $70.02. 2,346,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,730. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -25.01.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank purchased 2,033,990 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $19,994,121.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $8,278,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $13,612,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

