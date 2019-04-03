GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (AVAL)

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0318 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,746. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AVAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

