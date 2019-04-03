GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Director Linda Johnson Rice Sells 180 Shares

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $12,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,887.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Linda Johnson Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Linda Johnson Rice sold 180 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $14,833.80.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Linda Johnson Rice sold 186 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $15,110.64.

On Friday, February 1st, Linda Johnson Rice sold 180 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $14,416.20.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,052. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.43 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on GrubHub to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,277,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,943,000 after acquiring an additional 332,443 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 46,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in GrubHub by 67.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at $936,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

