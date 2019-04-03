Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 138.80 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.81), with a volume of 1339649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.80).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Greencoat UK Wind from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Greencoat UK Wind (UKW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $138.80” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/greencoat-uk-wind-ukw-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-138-80.html.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.