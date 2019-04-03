Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Insider Konrad Alt Sells 1,837 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) insider Konrad Alt sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $115,106.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.75. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $56.23 and a one year high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $237.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.80 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $2,514,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Green Dot by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 323,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 284,693 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Green Dot by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $24,043,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Green Dot by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

