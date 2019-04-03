Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $573,000 Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Forrester Research worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 57.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $114,345.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,412.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 10,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $507,418.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,404 shares of company stock valued at $705,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.61 million, a P/E ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.58. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.45 million. Analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $573,000 Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-573000-stake-in-forrester-research-inc-forr.html.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.