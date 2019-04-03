Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rowan Companies were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rowan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

RDC stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Rowan Companies PLC has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.52.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.04). Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

RDC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.37 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.49.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

