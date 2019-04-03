Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 2,208 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 15.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,826,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,040,000 after buying an additional 1,720,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,282,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,110,000 after purchasing an additional 362,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,282,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,110,000 after purchasing an additional 362,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 227,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,966,000 after purchasing an additional 133,901 shares in the last quarter.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $32,593.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $362,324.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $518,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Santander downgraded Santander Consumer USA to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of SC stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.13. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

