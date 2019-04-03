Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 10,247 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,286,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after buying an additional 195,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,286,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 195,469 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,968 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of BHR opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $409.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

