Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Great Southern Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

GSBC opened at $53.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $51.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 27.71%. Research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $140,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,988 shares of company stock valued at $548,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

