Graviocoin (GIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $515,494.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $515,494.00 and approximately $3,055.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00388388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.01785070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00242870 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,047,985,048 coins and its circulating supply is 846,196,048 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

