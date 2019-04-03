GRANITESHARES E/BLOOMBERG COMMODITY (COMB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in GRANITESHARES E/BLOOMBERG COMMODITY (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GRANITESHARES E/BLOOMBERG COMMODITY were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in GRANITESHARES E/BLOOMBERG COMMODITY by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 236,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GRANITESHARES E/BLOOMBERG COMMODITY in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,052,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in GRANITESHARES E/BLOOMBERG COMMODITY by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 26,137 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in GRANITESHARES E/BLOOMBERG COMMODITY in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in GRANITESHARES E/BLOOMBERG COMMODITY in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000.

Shares of GRANITESHARES E/BLOOMBERG COMMODITY stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. GRANITESHARES E/BLOOMBERG COMMODITY has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

