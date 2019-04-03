Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $128.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $117.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $90.67 and a one year high of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $229,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $592,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,316,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,061,460 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 165.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

