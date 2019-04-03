Graham (GHC) versus Arco Platform (ARCE) Financial Review

Graham (NYSE:GHC) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Graham pays an annual dividend of $5.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arco Platform does not pay a dividend. Graham has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Graham and Arco Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Arco Platform 0 0 4 0 3.00

Arco Platform has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.53%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Graham.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 10.06% 8.97% 5.46% Arco Platform N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Graham shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graham and Arco Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.70 billion 1.35 $271.21 million N/A N/A Arco Platform $100.06 million 6.61 $5.65 million $0.27 117.00

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform.

Summary

Graham beats Arco Platform on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels. The company also offers training, test preparation services, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals, as well as professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams for students; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three collages, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications; and screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems to customers across renewable energy, metals and metalworking, oil and gas, satellite antennae, and material handling sectors. The company also manufactures electrical components and assemblies for medical equipment, transportation, industrial, and appliance products. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

