Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $493,000 in Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 32,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $983,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Stevens sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $156,513.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

