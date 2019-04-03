Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Franks International NV (FI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 96,038 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franks International were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FI opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Franks International NV has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Franks International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franks International NV will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darren C. Miles sold 16,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $100,890.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franks International in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

