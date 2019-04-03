Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,654,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,743,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,153,000 after buying an additional 70,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,153,000 after buying an additional 70,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,313,000 after buying an additional 370,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8,975.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,854,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,801,004 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 6,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $559,852.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 53,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $4,356,508.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,253 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,351 shares of company stock worth $8,322,837 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ARW opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $83.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/gotham-asset-management-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-arrow-electronics-inc-arw.html.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.