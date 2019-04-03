Goodfood Market (FOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect Goodfood Market to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$29.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.61 million.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

