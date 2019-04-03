Global X US Preferred ETF (PFFD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1148 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of PFFD stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,708 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

