Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $26,000 Position in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 361.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10,582.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,099,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,305 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,285.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $100.49 and a 12-month high of $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

In other news, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 2,393 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $289,217.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter R. Wall sold 1,049 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $117,760.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $316,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

