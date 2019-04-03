Global Payments (GPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $138.88

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.88 and last traded at $138.12, with a volume of 12590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Atlantic Securities cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.36 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $332,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,023,257.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $566,270.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,629 shares of company stock worth $27,541,772. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

