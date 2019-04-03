Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335,030 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,204,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,248,000 after purchasing an additional 165,958 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,489,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $173,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,235. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

