George Lewis Acquires 376 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider George Lewis bought 376 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,041.52 ($1,360.93).

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 277.70 ($3.63) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.82 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

LGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 317 ($4.14) to GBX 332 ($4.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 258 ($3.37) to GBX 239 ($3.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 301 ($3.93).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

