George Lewis Acquires 376 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider George Lewis bought 376 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,041.52 ($1,360.93).
Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 277.70 ($3.63) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.82 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.
