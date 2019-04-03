Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Chart Industries worth $22,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1,114.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after purchasing an additional 684,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,379,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162,564 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,391,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7,461.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 124,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 122,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $8,516,000.

In other Chart Industries news, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $42,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $721,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,515.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $290.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Gabelli lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.56 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

