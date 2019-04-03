Geode Capital Management LLC Has $22.02 Million Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,070 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $22,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 163.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Preston Klassen sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $667,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $55,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,969.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $791,378. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

