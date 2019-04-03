Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,911 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (OTTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 471,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,911 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,004,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,794,000 after buying an additional 45,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,983,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTTR opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $221.17 million during the quarter. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

In related news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $149,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

