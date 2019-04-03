Genworth Financial (GNW) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Genworth have underperformed the industry year to date. A soft performance at Long term care insurance remains a woe. Nonetheless, Genworth Financial’s has agreed to be acquired by China Oceanwide. This merger will firm up Genworth’s financial position in the mortgage and long-term care insurance markets. Also, the company will remain committed to its key financial priorities of strengthening the balance sheet as well as stabilizing and improving ratings over time, particularly in its U.S. Mortgage Insurance (MI) business. It deepens focus on streamlining and rationalizing its business to mainly ramp up operations plus boost financial and strategic flexibilities.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised Genworth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genworth Financial will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 90,985 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,428,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 141,459 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,288,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,039 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

