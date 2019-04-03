General Electric (GE) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,187 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 191,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 46.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 151,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in General Electric by 56.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,329,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,080,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 27,821 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

General Electric stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.52. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

