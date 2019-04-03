Game Stars Price Reaches $0.0005 (GST)

Game Stars (CURRENCY:GST) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Game Stars has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One Game Stars token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. Game Stars has a total market cap of $0.00 and $658,090.00 worth of Game Stars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.03354464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.01647157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.86 or 0.05257368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.01403828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00113702 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.01443470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00318476 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00028850 BTC.

Game Stars Profile

Game Stars (CRYPTO:GST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the GOST_R_3410_2012 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2017. Game Stars’ total supply is 264,551,125 tokens. Game Stars’ official message board is medium.com/@gamestars . The official website for Game Stars is gamestars.io . Game Stars’ official Twitter account is @i2porignal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Game Stars

Game Stars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game Stars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game Stars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game Stars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

