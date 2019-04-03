GAMB Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,695.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $10,695.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $764.64 or 0.15148405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000266 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010492 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.