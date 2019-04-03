FY2020 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Boosted by National Bank Financial (BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.38 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $22,849,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in B2Gold by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,342,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,069,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,321,000 after buying an additional 4,977,143 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,625,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,834,000 after buying an additional 4,869,219 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,157,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after buying an additional 4,820,500 shares during the period.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

