FY2019 EPS Estimates for TSO3 Inc. Reduced by Desjardins (TOS)

TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for TSO3 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TSO3’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of TSO3 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TSO3 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

TSE TOS opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.90, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 9.07. TSO3 has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high of C$1.15. The company has a market cap of $32.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10.

TSO3 Company Profile

TSO3 Inc engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices worldwide. Its principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States.

